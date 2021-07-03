Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.32 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Harmony has a market capitalization of $672.38 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 512.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00748611 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,091,808,808 coins and its circulating supply is 10,304,925,808 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

