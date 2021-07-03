Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Price Target Increased to C$0.16 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$0.10 to C$0.16 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE HRT opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. Harte Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.22.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harte Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

