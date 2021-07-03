Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) PT Lowered to C$0.10

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.16 to C$0.10 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:HRT opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Harte Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a market cap of C$88.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Harte Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

