Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) & Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Critical Analysis

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Fusion Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $11.55 million 4.99 -$2.34 million N/A N/A Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 55.41% 1.27% 0.63% Fusion Acquisition N/A -68.38% -0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harvest Capital Credit and Fusion Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.36%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

