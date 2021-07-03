Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

HCAT opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,167,070. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 187,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

