HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $876.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

