HeartBout (HB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $128,942.80 and approximately $18.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00052590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00734017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.07500626 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

