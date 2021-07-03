HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 271.6 days.

OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $$89.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $100.76.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

