Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447,175 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.07. 849,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,533. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

