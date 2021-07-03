Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 1.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $43,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

DOC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 1,474,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,965. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

