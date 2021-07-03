Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,364 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 3.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $68,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

