Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 345,194 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 47.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,194 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for 1.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 25.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

ADC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 445,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,292. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

