Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947,423 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.39% of Paramount Group worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

PGRE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

