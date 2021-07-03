HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.14 ($68.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a one year high of €61.90 ($72.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.89.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

