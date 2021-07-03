Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) & Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Financial Review

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.65% -40.92% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -122.97% -23.64% -18.78%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $86.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.41%. Given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.35 million N/A N/A Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $87.99 million 74.68 -$84.55 million ($0.84) -75.15

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating genetically validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ARO-JNJ1, ARO-JNJ2, and ARO-JNJ3 RNAi therapeutics for liver-expressed targets; and license and research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutic candidate. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

