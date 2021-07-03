Highland Capital Management LP Sells 1,999,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Highland Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 90.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,000 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 30.4% of Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vistra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,447. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

