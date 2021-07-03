HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Down 36.5% in June

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 83,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HPK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

