Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

