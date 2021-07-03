Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Up 48.7% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $4.61 million and $175,970.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.00753329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

