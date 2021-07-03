HNC COIN (HNC) Market Capitalization Tops $275.28 Million

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $275.28 million and $47,975.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00011384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,537.94 or 0.99854886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054506 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

