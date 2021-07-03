home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.34 ($19.22) and last traded at €15.76 ($18.54). Approximately 148,177 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.75 ($18.53).

Several equities research analysts have commented on H24 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $459.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.