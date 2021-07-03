home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 0.1%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.34 ($19.22) and last traded at €15.76 ($18.54). Approximately 148,177 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.75 ($18.53).

Several equities research analysts have commented on H24 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $459.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

