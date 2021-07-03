Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after purchasing an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $17,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.92 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

