Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

NYSE APTV opened at $159.87 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

