Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $860,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

