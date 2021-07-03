Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,807 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

