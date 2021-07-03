Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

