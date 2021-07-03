Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.71 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $371,559.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00739833 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 465,071,153 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

