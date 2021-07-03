Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $14.74. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

HNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.1256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

