Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3,878.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 626,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

