Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

