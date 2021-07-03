Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39. Hunting has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

