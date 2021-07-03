HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 427,757 shares.The stock last traded at $39.01 and had previously closed at $39.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.