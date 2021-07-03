Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYFM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 349,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.