i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUCF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,885. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAUCF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.