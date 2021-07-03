Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.44 million and $252,632.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14,325.34 or 0.41437759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00170950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.98 or 1.00101903 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

