Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) vs. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Financial Survey

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Icahn Enterprises and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67

Aptiv has a consensus price target of $140.53, suggesting a potential downside of 12.10%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Aptiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.32 -$1.65 billion N/A N/A Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.31 $1.80 billion $1.94 82.41

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -1.14% -1.01% -0.38% Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91%

Summary

Aptiv beats Icahn Enterprises on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

