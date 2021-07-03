Idea Men, Llc Sells 275,412 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

GDRX stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 325.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 148.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 88.9% during the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 444,585 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.