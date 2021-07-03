IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAC shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

