INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $65.74. 6,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485. The firm has a market cap of $507.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

