Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

