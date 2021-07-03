Informa’s (IFJPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

