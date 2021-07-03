ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $488,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.