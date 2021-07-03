Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON ING opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. Ingenta has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.96. The company has a market cap of £10.78 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Ingenta Company Profile
