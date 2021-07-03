Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ING opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. Ingenta has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.96. The company has a market cap of £10.78 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

