Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $406,000.

NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.48 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26.

