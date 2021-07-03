Insider Buying: Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Buys C$48,980.50 in Stock

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$194.67 on Friday. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 12-month low of C$114.67 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.56.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

