Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,725 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $34,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,065 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

NYSE:JMP opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group LLC has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in JMP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

