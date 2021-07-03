Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells 4,533 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EGHT opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

