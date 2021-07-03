Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALK stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
