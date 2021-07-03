Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,451,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

