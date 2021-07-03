Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,110 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.29 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

