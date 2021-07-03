Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 4,926 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,980,113.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.
Shares of MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.95. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
